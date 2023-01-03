Viral Video: Blooper On Live TV Makes Prompter And Host Go LOL | Watch And Join The Fun

Hosting a live TV show requires great attention and professionalism. But then, it is perfectly ok to let out loud and have a hearty laugh at your own slipups.

Viral Video: The world of media is fascinating as well as glamorous. Television is an integral part of the media industry and has a global reach. Now, with so much advancement in technology, TV programs and news are beamed across the globe. News forms a vital segment of the TV industry. The news varies from politics to sports, fashion to entertainment, weather to business, and a lot more. We all have our favorite TV programs and they have become a part of our daily routine. Also, we have our favorite hosts and anchors.

Hosting and anchoring TV programs is a challenging yet fascinating job. More so when you are going live. Sometimes we witness some of the funniest and most amusing bloopers on the screen that we can’t help but laugh at, and also with the hosts and anchors. It might be embarrassing for a few moments but then, it’s part of the game. One such blooper is going viral on social media which shows a TV host reading out some other information than what was supposed to be and the prompter laughs out loud at his gaffe and then they both join the fun.

WATCH THE TV HOST BLOOPER VIDEO HERE

Funniest blooper in newscaster history pic.twitter.com/wNQGk3TDxO — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 3, 2023

These kinds of incidents lighten up the mood and ease tension. Not to forget behind-the-scenes (BTS) capsules.