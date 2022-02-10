Viral Video: A video of a toddler directing Alexa to play her favourite song and her subsequent reaction has gone viral on social media, delighting netizens. In the video recorded by her mother, the little girl doesn’t know the name of the song but recites the opening lines saying ‘Alexa, play A-a-aye’. Luckily, Alexa recognizes the exact track and starts playing the song ‘Vacation’. The girl’s reaction as the song plays is just too sweet and priceless. She starts smiling and breaks into a happy dance, while enjoying her favourite song. Her adorable reaction is sure to put a smile on your face.Also Read - Viral Video: Ranu Mondal Dances to Allu Arjun’s Srivalli, Fails to Get The Steps Right | Watch

The video was shared on Dirty Heads’ official Instagram account. “Hey Alexa, play A-a-aye,” says the caption shared along with the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Heads (@dirtyheads)

Needless to say, the internet loves the video and the toddler’s million-dollar reaction. One user wrote, ”Love that shoulder strut!” while another commented, ”Her little groove.” A third commented, ”Omg how adorable.”

The ‘Vacation’ song which released in 2017 and has been extremely popular on Instagram Reels.