An adorable video of a toddler playing and cuddling with a cow is going viral on social media. In the viral video, the baby boy can be seen petting the cow, hugging it and also trying to climb over it as the cow lies quietly on the ground allowing the kid to do anything it wants. As the video proceeds, one can see the toddler smiling and sitting on the cow's neck and in next few seconds, the baby can be seen lying on the cow's front legs as the cow slowly and very lovingly puts its head on the toddler's lap.

This video is going viral for it shows the beautiful bond between the toddler and the cow, which is just like that of a mother and a son. Not for once throughout the video did the cow try to push away the baby, but was patiently enjoying the toddler's company and letting it play.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first time a cute baby or animal video has gone viral on the internet, earlier too several adorable baby videos, toddler palying with their pets have gained a lot of traction of social media users. It has been proven by researchers that cute baby videos or funny animal are good for one’s mental health of human beings and are here to help us get through it all. So, if you’re a sucker for such cute and adorable videos, don’t you bother, they’re helping you have positive health benefits on you by reducing stress levels and making you calm. Though these videos might seem silly at times, the light-hearted nature of such content can lift your mood and help build your resilience to stress.