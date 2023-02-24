Home

Viral Video Of Toddlers’ Friendship And Love For Each Other Wins Internet; Not To Be Missed

Children are so enchanting and adorable and free from any kind of ill will.

Viral Video: There is so much that has been said about friends and friendship and why not, it is a bond that has stood the most severe test of time. We have stories and legends from the yore to modern times that restore our faith in this relationship. It is widely believed that after parents and family, it is your friend who will love you, value you, and care for you without any expectations. We are connected to our parents and families by virtue of birth over which we have no control but friends, we choose them and carry on with this union that is also described as a soul connection and a spiritual bond.

Now just imagine if the friends are toddlers, very small kids, then how will they fare? This is because friendship is often related to adolescence and grown-up years. Children are so enchanting and adorable and free from any kind of ill will. Their hearts and feelings are pure and wholesome just like their souls are. They don’t fake their feelings and are openly genuine.

In this ruthless world where grown-ups are indulged in all kinds of destructive activities and spreading hatred in the name of the region, religion, color, language, etc., children are holding up the torch of hope and optimism.

The viral video that is being shared with you shows two small kids from different ethnicities on the pavement, running toward each other from opposite directions with arms wide open. They meet and hug each other tightly and their excitement and happiness are palpable.

The video is shared on Twitter by @ViralPosts5 with the caption, “Love this!”

This is one of the best videos that you will ever come across because it exudes love and friendship in their purest form. If only grown-ups could learn from them!

Users have shared their thoughts about this.

Sharing a few with you.

Natalie @nst1962 Replying to @ViralPosts5: “This one always tugs at the heart strings.”

Frederick C. Aycott Jr. @AycottC Replying to @ViralPosts5: “Love this video very much. Thanks for sharing.”

OmegaMuu @OmegaMuu Replying to @ViralPosts5: “I think I ripped lips smiling so wide. So beautiful. Precious babies.”

Madalena Oliveira @Mad4lenaa Replying to @ViralPosts5: ❤️😍

@USeeWhereBradAt: “This is amazing ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Lelands Wallpaper @WallpaperStore Replying to @ViralPosts5: “So precious! Friends don’t have to be told to be kind, loving or compassionate.”

Christо @tweetitso Replying to @ViralPosts5: “Lol, like they haven’t seen each other in ages… Despite they are toddlers.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.