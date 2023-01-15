Toddlers’ Reaction To Whitney Houston’s Song Is More Precious Than Grammy | Watch Viral Video

Home

To be honest, that adjustment by Whitney Houston could have disarmed even the best patrons of music.

Whitney Houston Song: Kids have their own sweet little world which is only beautiful, creative, sensitive, inquisitive, and full of their own stories and imaginations. Kids perceive things in their own way and their reactions to even the mundane happenings are enough to surprise and amuse us adults. They have their own likes and dislikes when it is to TV programs. Most of them like carton shows while most like the animals on the small screen. The way they react to these television programmes can range from excitement to mushy.

There is one excellent video that captures the varying reactions of two toddlers to the TV program they are watching together with a bowl of snacks each in their tiny hands. It is one of the best-selling and multiple award-winning American singers and actresses Whitney Houston on the screen. They are very deeply mesmerized by her rendition of “I Will Always Love You” that they just sit still. So far, so good. Then there is the world-famous Whitney special change of modulation that wakes the duo from the trance, and it is beyond this world. The two almost drop their bowls. The video is shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden with the caption: “Sound on and wait for it..”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Sound on and wait for it.. pic.twitter.com/3sJtbcTV6J — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 8, 2023

This is the effect music has on us and as said many times before, it cuts beyond age.