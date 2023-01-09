Viral: Violent Tornado Swallow A Car Completely And It Just Disappears | SCARY VIDEO

Events like these force us to think and remind us of the might of nature.

Viral Video: On the road, while driving a vehicle, we come across some very bizarre, eerie, or dangerous scenarios. They could either be a vehicle crash, any accident involving a pedestrian, or narrow escapes. Sometimes it could be the weather. Heavy rain, dust storms, lightning, or a cloudburst. Several parts of the world experience weather conditions that are instinctive to a given area. For example, tornadoes. According to Wikipedia, “Most tornadoes are found in the Great Plains of the central United States.” It further defines a tornado as, “A tornado is a violently rotating column of air that is in contact with both the surface of the Earth and a cumulonimbus cloud.”

One video captured one of the most intense and powerful tornadoes that sucks up a car. It is shot from another vehicle. It is raining and there is a heavy cloud cover. One car appears from the front left side and within a moment it just disappears. From the voiceover, it is presumed that the car was “swallowed” by the deadly tornado.

Man-made disasters cause many mishaps on the roads, but nature too plays its part, and it has no worthy competitor.