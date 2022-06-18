Viral Video Today: An old video has resurfaced on social media and is going crazy viral. The video was originally part of a report by BBC published back in 2015. The clip was recently picked up by the page ‘Buitengebieden’, which regularly tweets funny and adorable viral videos. The caption said, “I never want to see a giant pair of scissors at an opening ever again..” The video has received over 9.2 million views and 448k likes.Also Read - British Man Plays Hilarious Prank on Press During Football Match, Viral Video Has 21 Million Views. Watch

It shows a tortoise named ‘Charles Darwin’ helping with the inauguration ceremony of a science lab at the University of Lincoln in the UK. The tortoise used to live at the university and was joined by TV presenter and naturalist Chris Packham, who was appointed visiting professor. Also Read - Viral Video: Traffic Policeman Sweeps Pebbles Off Busy Road, Wins Hearts

The presenter held him while Charles Darwin the tortoise munched through a ribbon made of rocket and dandelion leaves at the opening of the new Joseph Banks laboratories. Twitter found the video hilarious and debated whether to call it a turtle or a tortoise. Also Read - Viral Video: A Woman Screams in Shock as an Ostrich Pokes Its Head Into Car For Corn Bag

Watch the viral video here:

Triggerfish is triggered. — Harden TF Up 🇺🇸 (@Harden_TF_Up) June 16, 2022

Talking about his part in the opening ceremony, Chris Packham said, “I never expected to do an on stage performance with Charles Darwin.” “It symbolises the ambition of the university – no simple ribbon cutting – anyone can do that,” he said.