Viral Video: India is home to several beautiful tourist spots which are visited by thousands of people every day. As tourists, we should be aware of our duty to keep our surroundings clean, and maintain decorum and sanctity of the place. However, tourists often forget that and display irresponsible behavior. One such video has surfaced from Ladakh where three tourists were spotted driving their car in the pristine Pangong Lake.

A Twitter User named Jigmat Ladakhi shared a video Twitter in which tourists can be seen driving car in the lake. Not only that, the video also shows a foldable chair and table, which has several bottles of alcohol, water and packets of chips strewn on it. Sharing the video, Jigmat Ladakhi wrote, ”I am sharing again an another shameful video . Such irresponsible tourists are killing ladakh . Do you know? Ladakh have a more than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species.”

Watch the video here:

I am sharing again an another shameful video . Such irresponsible tourists are killing ladakh . Do you know? Ladakh have a more than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species. pic.twitter.com/ZuSExXovjp — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) April 9, 2022

Netizens are outraged

The video has angered netizens who have slammed the tourists for their careless behaviour. Several people wrote angry comments and tagged the concerned authorities, demanding them to take action against the 3 tourists. Notably, registration number of the vehicle is of Gurugram.

One user wrote, ”The ministers of state should take strict action against these miscreants. Penalise them & make it known – so that other tourists refrain from indulging in this nonsense. People like these should be banned from visiting such sites!” Another commented, ”Every single car entering into Ladakh should be checked for alcohol. Ask them to go back/heavy consequences . Also disallow unrestricted private cars/vehicles via road. Make only local tourist vehicles to enter state. No other way to curb this menace. Pathetic.”

When would these guys become responsible?? — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) April 10, 2022

@kishanreddybjp @tourismgoi Hon. Minister, this shameful behaviour by so called tourists should not go unpunished. Or else, it will spoil the natural beauty of the destination. 🙏🙏🙏 — Narayan Mallapur 🇮🇳 (@mallapur123) April 10, 2022

The ministers of state should take strict action against these miscreants. Penalise them & make it known – so that other tourists refrain from indulging in this nonsense. People like these should be banned from visiting such sites! https://t.co/3sp64PendV — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) April 11, 2022

Should impose high fines for damaging the environment. https://t.co/vnjbswIRiQ — 𝙰𝖓𝖆𝖓𝚍𝚒 2.0❤️ (@Aashi_sanatani) April 11, 2022

@tourismgoi @LadakhSecretary kindly take notice and request you to take strict action against these acts. furthermore, there should b strict checking of cars b4 they enter ladakh. prohibition of plastic, liquor is a must#shameful #Tourists https://t.co/vTQ53Lj2hH — rudrashish (@i_rudrashish) April 11, 2022

Such a shame. These tourists need to be traced, and imposed a very high monetary penalty that will hurt them and serve a warning to others too Certain things need to be banned, with stiff penalties for non compliance, including littering or improper disposal of plastic items. — Michael Carvalho (@carvalho_mike) April 10, 2022

Why do we even allow such vehicles to go near the lakes? The world is full of monkeys and you can’t expect sanctity from the destructive mentality. https://t.co/4u7IcVrwO6 — Gayatri 🇬🇧🇮🇳(BharatKiBeti) (@changu311) April 10, 2022

Don't spoil the nature already we have done a great damage to mother earth 🌎 if u r killing birds u r inviting more trouble 🛑 want some adventure go to borders & show u r adventures infront of enemies u will be rewarded https://t.co/5Zhx23iVgZ — Malathy thiruvengadam (@Malathythiruve1) April 10, 2022

