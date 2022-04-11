Viral Video: India is home to several beautiful tourist spots which are visited by thousands of people every day. As tourists, we should be aware of our duty to keep our surroundings clean, and maintain decorum and sanctity of the place. However, tourists often forget that and display irresponsible behavior. One such video has surfaced from Ladakh where three tourists were spotted driving their car in the pristine Pangong Lake.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Dances to Bole Chudiyan at Her Sangeet Function, Internet Hearts It | Watch
A Twitter User named Jigmat Ladakhi shared a video Twitter in which tourists can be seen driving car in the lake. Not only that, the video also shows a foldable chair and table, which has several bottles of alcohol, water and packets of chips strewn on it. Sharing the video, Jigmat Ladakhi wrote, ”I am sharing again an another shameful video . Such irresponsible tourists are killing ladakh . Do you know? Ladakh have a more than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species.”
Netizens are outraged
The video has angered netizens who have slammed the tourists for their careless behaviour. Several people wrote angry comments and tagged the concerned authorities, demanding them to take action against the 3 tourists. Notably, registration number of the vehicle is of Gurugram.
One user wrote, ”The ministers of state should take strict action against these miscreants. Penalise them & make it known – so that other tourists refrain from indulging in this nonsense. People like these should be banned from visiting such sites!” Another commented, ”Every single car entering into Ladakh should be checked for alcohol. Ask them to go back/heavy consequences . Also disallow unrestricted private cars/vehicles via road. Make only local tourist vehicles to enter state. No other way to curb this menace. Pathetic.”
