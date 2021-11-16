Viral Video: Needless to say, children are the very epitome of purity and innocence and that’s why they evoke such unadulterated love from one and all. Bereft from the world’s materialistic pursuits, a kid doesn’t know the difference between rich and poor. One such video of two kids playing with each other, despite their social standing, is going viral and is an apt lesson for people who discriminate one another because of class and caste.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Her Girl Squad Dance to Jalebi Baby, Win The Internet | Watch

In the video, the little boy identified as Kiansh Dete, can be seen dancing excitedly with a toy seller’s son on road. The other kid also seems to enjoy his company and then goes on to give him a warm and tight hug. A video of this super sweet encounter was captured by Kiansh’s mother, which is dedicated to the little boys.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiansh Dete & Ayansh Dete (@kiansh_ayansh)

Social media users absolutely loved the video and were in awe of the children’s kind heart and innocence. Many others praised the kid’s upbringing and filled the comments section with heart and love emojis.

One user said, ”Aww. So Adorable,” while another said, ”How to be true with your heart, great parenting.” A third wrote, ”Pure soul,” while a fourth commented, ”Omg these kids share a lot of messages through their innocence.”

