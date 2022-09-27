Viral Video: In a never-heard before incident, a tractor broke into two pieces after a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz car on the Chandragiri bypass road near Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati. The incident happened on Monday when a tractor that was coming from the opposite direction got on the wrong side and hit a Mercedes Benz car. Fortunately, the tractor driver escaped with minor injuries while the passengers in the car were safe. Videos of the incident show the tractor bearing the brunt of the crash as it is split into two parts, while the car is only damaged from the front.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar Man Orders Drone Camera From Meesho, Receives Potatoes Instead | Watch

WATCH VIDEO TRACTOR BREAKS INTO 2 PARTS AFTER HITTING MERCEDES BENZ

Tractor breaks into 2 parts after collision with Mercedes near Tirupati pic.twitter.com/W3Iwp0LLfX — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) September 27, 2022

The incident has left users amazed, and many wondered how the car suffered only minor damages when the tractor was split into two parts. Some users also appreciated the build quality of Mercedes-Benz cars, especially after questions were raised about it in the aftermath of industrialist Cyrus Mistry’s death. Notably, Cyrus Mistry was recently killed in a car accident while driving a Mercedes Benz.

A user asked, “Btw, tractor kiska tha (which brand)?” Another commented, “These days tractors are also not made tough they are behaving like rupee against the dollar.”