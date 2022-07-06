Viral Video Today: A traffic policeman is being lauded as a hero on Twitter after his video of saving a toddler from getting crushed under a bus. The video was tweeted by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter. In the video which has now gone viral with over 1.7 million views, a car can be seen coming towards an electric rickshaw on a busy road.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Saves Cow From Getting Electrocuted in Punjab's Mansa, Kindness Wins Hearts | Watch

The e-rickshaw makes a sharp turn due to which a toddle sitting with his mother inside the rickshaw falls on the road. The toddler could still be seen in the middle of the road when a bus is coming towards him. The bus driver quickly hit his brakes and traffic cop Sundar Lal ran towards the kid, picked him up quickly, and took him to his mother.

Netizens hailed the alert traffic cop for acting quickly and getting the kid out of harm's way. "Salute," a Twitter user wrote. "Salaam hai Sundar Lal ji ko," another user tweeted. "Bus wala aur traffic jawan dono ko salam hai," a third user commented. "We should salute such person they are real hero of our society…..for this kind of act he must be rewarded," another user said.

Watch the viral video below:

