Viral Video Today: Letting wildlife, including predators like tigers, live peacefully in their natural habitat is important for humans as we are the ones who destroyed most of their homes and whatever little portion is left to them, we should respect their space and existence. Traffic police personnel with similar sentiments were recently seen in a viral video helping a tiger cross a busy road and safely go into the forest.Also Read - Viral Video: Tiger Running Across Highway Gets Hit Hard By Vehicle in Malaysia. Watch

The video was shared by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan. While sharing the video, he appreciated police officials and the public. He wrote, “Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location.” The IFS officer did not know the location but some users claimed that the video is from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur.

The video shows traffic police stopping commuters at a signal on both sides of the road and asking them to remain calm as a tiger wants to cross the road. People stepped out of their vehicles to shoot videos of the sight on their phones. A traffic cop is seen urging people to stay quiet and not frighten the animal in any way. The tiger was really calm as he crossed the road and the motorists waited patiently for it to go back into the forest.

Watch the viral video below:

Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/437xG9wuom — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 22, 2022

The video amassed over 1,83,000 views and 8,500 likes. Netizens were delighted watching the clip and took to the comments section to share their views. “Quite rare situation, this tiger has accepted human presence, or was it not hungry?” a user wrote. While another user commented, “We need green corridors for easy passage.”