Viral Video: Spotting wild animals on streets has become pretty common these days. In one such scary incident, a giant anaconda was captured on camera crossing a busy road in Brazil. A video of the incident which has resurfaced on the internet, shows people stopping traffic to allow the massive reptile get to the other side.

As the giant 10-feet-long anaconda leisurely crawled across the busy road, the video shows several people getting out of their vehicles to help stop traffic to allow the reptile to safely cross the highway. As several people watched, the snake crawled over the partition wall in the middle of the highway and disappeared into the bushes on the other side. Many also recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

An Instagram page called, animalsventure shared a video with the caption, ”Drivers had to halt their journey along a road in Brazil to make way for an anaconda to cross the road.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, collecting millions of views and leaving people horrified. Many users however, appreciated the passersby for not harming the snake and halting the traffic to help it cross the road.

One user wrote, ”Happy to see humans helping animals survive”, while another commented, ”Many thanks for not killing that beautiful snake ❤️”. A third user wrote, ”Are you kidding me 😮 holy !!!! ”

See other reactions here:

Experts say that the snake could have wandered onto the road in search of food. Notably, anacondas can grow up to 550 pounds and up to more than 29 feet and they mainly live in swamps, marshes in the tropical rain forests of the Amazon and Orinoco basins.