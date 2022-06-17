Viral Video: It is a given fact that the duty of a traffic cop is not as easy as it seems. Just one slip of a moment might result in a big mishap. Not only do they have to be alert all the time but also bear the brunt of the extreme weather.Also Read - Viral Video: A Woman Screams in Shock as an Ostrich Pokes Its Head Into Car For Corn Bag

But, in spite of all these challenges, they go out of their way to do something unique, and one such incident has been caught on the camera and is going viral. Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Dancers Groove To Sadi Gali, Netizens Just Can't Get Over Them. Watch

In the viral clip, shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on his Twitter handle, a traffic cop is seen sweeping small pebbles and rocks off the road with a broom while the traffic signal was red. He reportedly did this so that there is no discomfort for the road users or people getting flat tires. Also Read - Viral Video: Women From Millionaire Family Fall Into Drain While Fighting in Rajasthan's Ajmer. Watch

Watch Video

The video, captioned ‘Respect for You’, also has another man who can be seen behind the cop giving directions to the traffic as the light turned green.

This heart-warming gesture from the cop won the hearts of millions of people and several of them left their praises in the comments section. “Humanity is more than a duty, again proved,” wrote one user. “This thing is deadly on road…respect,” shared another.

The viral video has garnered more than 1.4 million views with more than 76,000 netizens liking it.

