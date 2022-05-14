Ujjain: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable in Madhya Pradesh saved a woman’s life at Ujjain railway station when she was about to get trapped between a moving train and the platform on Saturday morning. In the video of the incident that is going viral on social media, the woman could be seen throwing her two children onto the platform and then jumping off a moving train in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday after realising she had boarded the wrong train.Also Read - Viral Video: A Street Food Vendor in Delhi Makes Mango Maggi, Why Should we Suffer Alone, Says Internet. Watch

In the video, it could be seen that the woman slipped near the compartment door after jumping and was in danger of falling into the gap between the train and the platform, but the timely action of the RPF constable Mukesh Kushwaha, who pulled the woman on the platform to safety, saved her life.

As per an official, constable Mukesh Kushwaha will be rewarded for his quick thinking, reported news agency PTI.

“I have given a reward of Rs 500 at my disposal to the constable instantly. I have asked GRP Inspector Radheyshyam Mahajan to write a recommendation letter for a reward for Kushwaha,” GRP Superintendent of Police Nivedita Gupta told PTI.

“A man, his wife and two children had come to the station at around 6:30 am to board a train to Sehore. The woman boarded the Jaipur-Nagpur train by mistake. She threw her son aged four and six years onto the platform and then jumped off the moving train,” Inspector Mahajan said.