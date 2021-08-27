Viral Video: Two train drivers are being hailed on social media for displaying presence of mind and saving the life of an an elephant crossing the tracks. The incident took place between Nagrakata-Chalsa, in Jalpaiguri district in North Bengal where the elephant is seen walking very close to the railway tracks. Taking quick action, the drivers applied the brakes on time that slowed down the train. The elephant can then be seen moving away from the tracks and entering the jungle as the train continues to move forward.Also Read - Viral Video of Baby Elephants Sliding in Mud & Playing With Their Family Will Make You Smile | Watch

The video was shared on the official Twitter account of Alipurduar Division, NF Railway with a caption, ”While working 03150Dn KanchanKanya Exp spl at 17.45 hrs today, Alert LP Sri D.Dorai & ALP Sri P. Kumar noticed One Tusker adjacent to track at KM 72/1 between Nagrakata-Chalsa & applied Emergency brake to control the train & save it.”

While working 03150Dn KanchanKanya Exp spl at 17.45 hrs today, Alert LP Sri D.Dorai & ALP Sri P. Kumar noticed One Tusker adjacent to track at KM 72/1 between Nagrakata-Chalsa & applied Emergency brake to control the train & save it. @RailNf@RailMinIndia @wti_org_india pic.twitter.com/TVyXt8HY9H — DRM APDJ (@drm_apdj) August 25, 2021

The video has gone viral, and many have applauded train drivers for their quick actions to help the animal.

One user wrote, ”That’s a commendable job. Thanks a lot. I am from Alipurduar so I still remember the accident where many elephants died. Actually, it was happing quite often then. But now the situation has completely changed. Great Job Sir.” A second commented, ”Awesome, kudos and many thanks to the driver. Great job. Thanks for saving a precious life.”

Save them time and time again.

Kudos to Mr. Dorai and Kumar, they saved a precious life..

According to government 186 elephants have been killed on railway tracks in over 10 years. https://t.co/D262AQzd1W — Deep Upadhyay (@DeepUpadhyaay) August 25, 2021

