Viral Video: Train Driver’s View At Night Tells The Demanding Job They Do | Watch

Train drivers have to be alert throughout the journey.

Viral Video: There is something very romantic about trains. Many a movie from across the globe has had their settings around a train journey. As the metallic vehicle sails on the iron tracks, the feeling one gets from watching the scenic views passing by is beyond words, it is something that is felt by the soul.

While we as passengers enjoy the journey and the landscapes, there is someone who makes sure that we have a pleasant and safe journey. That person is the train driver, also called engine driver, engineman, or locomotive driver. Their duties and responsibilities include that the train engine is always in the best condition, the mechanical operations of the train, train speed, and overall handling are impeccable. They have to follow certain regulations for a safe journey.

A video has gone viral on social media that shows the outside view from the train’s engine, also called the locomotive. It is nighttime and the train is going at a fast speed.

Train drivers view at night. pic.twitter.com/axBkW6PXzg — Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) March 7, 2023

The video is shared on Twitter by Wow Terrifying @WowTerrifying with the caption, “Train drivers view at night.”

It has been viewed 2 million times within a few hours of being posted and has received comments from users.

Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 @shen_shiwei Replying to @WowTerrifying, “Maybe I can find a high-speed train driver’s view amid heavy snow.”

Rodrigo Resende @RodrigoResende Replying to @WowTerrifying, “The first wagon should not has a driver, trains should have a safety wagon that absorb cinetic energy in case of collision .”

MechEngin3er26 @MEngin3er26 Replying to @WowTerrifying, “That looks like fun actually. Love to travel around the country in a train”

Educational driptape.eth @driptapebrand Replying to @WowTerrifying, “That’s crazy”

@Trayvonee Replying to @WowTerrifying, “Beautiful and terrifying all at the same time .”

RMadaan @RohanMadaan90 Replying to @WowTerrifying, “This is quite risky, the speed at which the train is moving is not good..”

