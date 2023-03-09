Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Viral
  • Viral Video: Train Vendor Wins Internet With His Hilarious Political Satire About PM Modi – WATCH

Viral Video: Train Vendor Wins Internet With His Hilarious Political Satire About PM Modi – WATCH

Train vendor Avdhesh Dubey uses his political satire to sell products on the train - Watch viral video

Published: March 9, 2023 1:09 PM IST

By Trending Desk | Edited by Tanya Garg

Viral Video of Train Vendor Talking About PM Modi
Viral Video: Train Vendor Wins Internet With His Hilarious Political Satire About PM Modi - WATCH

Viral Video: Do you recall Avdhesh Dubey, an Indian Railways train vendor who was briefly imprisoned for unauthorized sales of commodities aboard trains? His political satires have won him a following among passengers on trains. Another video by Avdhesh Dubey that recounted his arrest and subsequent events has gained widespread attention on social media. Dubey claimed in the video that he is a ‘Deshbhakt’ but that people refer to him as a ‘Modibhakt.’ The viral video was shared by Twitter user Minni Razdan, who has over 17.9K followers on her social media. The caption on the viral video from the train vendor read, “Hilarious 😂👌.”

Also Read:

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

You may like to read

Train vendor Avdhesh Dubey advised the scam artists to postpone their faults until Chaiwala aka PM Modi is in office. Once Gaiwala aka CM Yogi becomes the PM, he won’t give them the opportunity to fix their errors.

The video went viral in no time and instantly grabbed desi’s attention. One of the users wrote, “This is what comedy is. Not what the so-called stand-up comedians are dishing out these days.” Another user wrote, “I don’t know whether it’s staged or fake, but enjoyed it. Hilarious 🤣🤣.” The third one wrote, “Amazing content…..maybe he will get recognition and better opportunities would present itself.”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS

Avdhesh Dubey is well-known among train passengers for his unique approach to product sales. The video might not be too old but the exact date is NOT CONFIRMED.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 9, 2023 1:09 PM IST

More Stories