Viral Video: Train Vendor Wins Internet With His Hilarious Political Satire About PM Modi - WATCH

Viral Video: Do you recall Avdhesh Dubey, an Indian Railways train vendor who was briefly imprisoned for unauthorized sales of commodities aboard trains? His political satires have won him a following among passengers on trains. Another video by Avdhesh Dubey that recounted his arrest and subsequent events has gained widespread attention on social media. Dubey claimed in the video that he is a ‘Deshbhakt’ but that people refer to him as a ‘Modibhakt.’ The viral video was shared by Twitter user Minni Razdan, who has over 17.9K followers on her social media. The caption on the viral video from the train vendor read, “Hilarious 😂👌.”

Train vendor Avdhesh Dubey advised the scam artists to postpone their faults until Chaiwala aka PM Modi is in office. Once Gaiwala aka CM Yogi becomes the PM, he won’t give them the opportunity to fix their errors.

The video went viral in no time and instantly grabbed desi’s attention. One of the users wrote, “This is what comedy is. Not what the so-called stand-up comedians are dishing out these days.” Another user wrote, “I don’t know whether it’s staged or fake, but enjoyed it. Hilarious 🤣🤣.” The third one wrote, “Amazing content…..maybe he will get recognition and better opportunities would present itself.”

Funny & to the point India is full of talented people like him.. this is why I love this country so much. https://t.co/V7cCvnuLib — Rekha (@rekha_rex07) March 5, 2023

This stage-coach comedian has much better content and delivery than the stage comedians that infest our timelines. https://t.co/IXm6HyGm6t — choppy (@choppybaba) March 5, 2023

Railway ki sewa karte Dubeyji – Bsck with full swing… Bada miss Kiya aapke videos… https://t.co/DgMSOgbeX6 — Ranjan Jain (RJ) (@ranjan1121) March 5, 2023

Is there anyone in country who can give him stage ? https://t.co/Jd7ztdr9Jm — Engineer & Explorer (@roverrinks) March 5, 2023

This video will certainly blow your mind. @narendramodi https://t.co/KgzEAwKHR5 — Paromita Dey (@paromitade) March 5, 2023

Awesome India is so unique…. Would love to give business to this guy… he seem like an honest guy! https://t.co/dsTZCLZvJl — Ami (@Amitasmile) March 5, 2023

Avdhesh Dubey is well-known among train passengers for his unique approach to product sales. The video might not be too old but the exact date is NOT CONFIRMED.

