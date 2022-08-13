Viral Trend Alert: Two little influencers from Delhi have started a hilarious trend on Instagram after their reel went crazy viral. The trend has made Instagram users use their viral audio in more than 50,000 reels. The original video was shared on ‘myra_mysha’, a fan page created by the girls’ parents where they regularly post adorable videos of the two. “Because we are Punjabi and we have songs for each and every occasion. Myra prepared this one for Mysha’s birthday. Crazy sisters,” the caption said.Also Read - Goat and Baby Adorably Cry in Unison, Viral Video Has 27 Million Views. Watch

The video shows Myra and Mysha Arora dressed in matching pink tops and black skirts. They have a chocolate cake in front of them on a coffee table and dhol music is playing in the background. The elder sister Myra then starts singing an original Punjabi song for litter sister Mysha's birthday – or 'behen ka budday' – as she says in the video.

The Punjabi jingle goes like this: "Aaj meri behen ka budday hai! *clap* Aaj meri behen ka budday hai! *clap* Aaj mujhe cake milega… Aaj mujhe pizza milega. Aaj mujhe gift milenge… Aaj meri behen ka birthday HAI! *clap*." They happily dance together on dhol beats as the elder sister sings for her little sister and adorably claps like a true Punjabi after every line.

Watch the viral video below:

The reel was originally posted in September 2021 after which it took off and now thousands of people are making reels using the viral audio. So far, the video has received over 36 million views and 2.6 million likes. Their jingle is the perfect combination of cute, funny, playful and it’s super catchy! Will you singing the viral song on your sister’s birthday?