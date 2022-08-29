Viral Video: Every day or the other, amusing, weird and funny videos go viral on the internet, capturing the interest of users. One such video that is being widely shared on social media is of a crazy fight that broke between three girls in a classroom of a Kanpur school. In the video, 3 girl students wearing school uniform are seen violently pulling each other’s hairs and refusing to let go. They aggressively charge at each other and thrash one another with their hands. Meanwhile, other girls are heard asking them to stop the fight, and some are also seen intervening, but to no avail.Also Read - Viral Video: Cobra Climbs on Sleeping Woman, Casually Chills There For An Hour | Watch

Journalist Amit Singh shared the video and wrote, “This video of these girls of a reputed private school in Kanpur is becoming very viral. These high school students clashed with each other during school hours.”

WATCH THE VIDEO OF KANPUR SCHOOL GIRLS FIGHTING WITH EACH OTHER:

The video has gone viral with 85.9 K views and more than 300 retweets. People are curious to know the reason behind this ugly brawl, while some were thoroughly amused after watching the clip. One user jokingly wrote, “Full marks for Extra Co Curriculm Activities.” Another commented, “Last week in my school too. Is se bhi jyada dangerous fight hua tha. Chudaane ke chakkar me mere haath me chote bruises h abhi tak.”

Ever seen such a fight at your school?