Bride Viral Video: Needless to say, dance and music are an integral part of an Indian wedding. And of course, the dance by the bride and her is one of the most special one, and typically the highlight of the sangeet night. One such video is going viral on Instagram, wherein a bride and her sister dedicate a dance performance to their dad. The video is surely going to make you miss your dad.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Dadaji Steals The Show As He Dances To 'Abhi to Party Shuru', Impresses With His Energy | Watch

In this video, the bride and her sister come on stage to perform their dance, as a tribute to their father. Both the ladies, dressed in gorgeous lehengas, are seen grooving on the songs ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ and ‘Dilbaro’ with apt expressions and coordinated steps. Seeing the dance, all the relatives present in the hall become emotional. At the end of the video, the father of the bride could not stop his tears and have his daughter a tight hug.

This video has been uploaded on Instagram account named navikproductionsandanavis1201. The text on the video reads “Bride’s tribute to her dad brings 600 guests to tear.” The video was captioned as, “Double tap if you teared up and for all the Dads + daughters out there!”

WATCH BRIDE’S DANCE TRIBUTE TO HER FATHER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Wedding & Event Planners (@navikproductions)

Needless to say, a father-daughter relationship is the most beautiful bond ever and people are just loving this adorable dance. Since being shared, the video has gained more than 43,858 likes. The video has gone viral with people dropping heart and fire emojis in the comment section. One user wrote, “It’s the hug for me at the very end!” A second user commented, “this is so sweet omg.” A third wrote, “The Song makes me cry 😢loved the performance.”

So very sweet!