Viral Video: Instagram is full of viral trends and new dance challenges to keep users entertained. A few months back, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style went crazy viral for their killer Bollywood dance performance at a wedding. Ever since then, the Kala Chashma dance trend has blown up on the internet and every one is seen recreating the trend in their own style. The challenge involves a group of dancers with one designated person who twerks to the peppy song. Now, popular Instagram influencer from Tanzania, Kili Paul has also jumped on the trend. Notably, Kili Paul, became a viral sensation by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs. In his latest reel, he falls down and twerks doing the hook step of Kala Chashma. His sister Neema Paul is also seen matching his steps.

Kili captioned the video as, "Neema couldnt keep up😂❤️but love this."

WATCH KILI AND NEEMA PAUL DANCING TO KALA CHASHMA:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The viral video has garnered more than 316,553 likes, and still counting. Many people applauded him for his energetic performance and dance skills. One user wrote, “Future movie stars,” while another commented, “Still the energy she is trying to match is commendable…God bless you both.” A third said, “M obsessed with this song ❤️ where’s the dark sunglasses.”