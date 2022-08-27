Viral Video Today: A while ago, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style went crazy viral on social media for their killer Bollywood dance performance at a wedding. The dance group posted bits of the performance on Instagram. The first reel, Kala Chashma, turned them into a viral sensation and even made headlines. It received millions of views and so did their following clips on songs such as Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sadi Gali, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka. Many celebs including Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif loved their dance. Their choreography was original, cool, energetic, and just a blast to watch. Their full wedding performance also went viral on YouTube with over 50 million views.Also Read - Ali Ali Ali Ali: From Times Square To UK, Patakha Guddi Dance Trend Is All Over The World. Watch Viral Reels

Now, more and more Instagram users are getting on the Kala Chashma dance trend, using audio from Quick Style’s reel. People are even copying the same steps used by Quick Style in their Kala Chashma choreography because they’re just so impactful with the amazing beats of the song. The signature move in the dance trend involves one person getting on all fours and twerking to beats as the song begins. Also Read - Viral Video: African Kids Dance To Kala Chashma Like Quick Style, Internet Loves Their Energy. Watch

Indian aunties are also hopping on the trend now and could be seen doing the viral steps while dancing to the song. The video is edited with multiple clips of aunties taking the viral dance challenge by getting down on the floor and doing the twerking steps. An aunty in a green saree could be seen doing the trending dance move at a kitty party of married ladies. Also Read - Norwegian Dance Crew Quick Style Recreates Viral Kala Chashma Reel, Katrina Kaif Loves It. Watch

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF AUNTIES DANCING TO KALA CHASHMA:

Desi aunties are setting the internet on fire!