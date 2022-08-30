Viral Video: When you think of a spider, the first word that comes to mind is fear! Creatures like snakes and spiders immediately instill fear in most people and even spotting them is a nightmare, let alone touching them. Recently, a spine-chilling video of a little girl playing with a gigantic spider surfaced on social media, leaving people stunned. While most children would scream and run away at the sight of a spider, the little girl in the video is seen fearlessly playing with a huge spider. She casually picks them up, lets them crawl on her hands and back, as if it’s no bog deal.Also Read - Viral Video: Girls Groove & Twerk to Kala Chashma While Playing Volleyball, Internet Calls It Rocking | Watch

The video has been uploaded on Twitter by an account Best Videos with a caption that reads, “This Spider Girl.”

WATCH THE GIRL PLAYING WITH SPIDERS:

This Spider girl 🕷😱🕷 pic.twitter.com/ScYvfS1mK7 — Best Videos 🎥🔞 (@_BestVideos) August 18, 2022

As anyone would be, netizens were stunned to see how fearlessly the girl played with the spiders. They appreciated how bold and brave the girl is. Since being shared, the video has gained more than 176 K views and more than 600 retweets. One user wrote, “She will lead the spider verse soon!!!” Another commented, “OHHHH HELLLLL NOOOOOO !!!” A third said, “I hate spiders. Get goosebumps just thinking about them.”