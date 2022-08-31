Viral Video Today: Despite frequent warnings and safety protocols by the Indian Railways, people have no qualms in ignoring the rules on a railway crossing, leading to tragic accidents. One such case of extreme carelessness was captured on camera in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah on August 26 when a man could seen struggling to remove his bike from the railway track. Notably, his bike got stuck in the track and he tried getting it out. However, he leaves it there as he sees the Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti Express approaching. He runs away from the spot before the train crushes his bike into pieces. Luckily, he was able to escape without any injuries.Also Read - Viral Video: Panic After Wild Elephant Spotted Roaming In Assam's Tezpur, Damages Vehicles | Watch

According to Times Now, the man was crossing the railway tracks even though the crossing was closed and the train was about to pass. The railway police have filed a case against him in regard to this incident.

WATCH TRAIN CRUSHING MAN’S BIKE WHILE HE HAS A NARROW ESCAPE:

The terrifying video has gone viral on social media, and netizens have rebuked the biker for putting his life as well as others’ lives in danger. Some are also calling him lucky for the narrow escape from the tragic accident while others imagined what would have happened if the petrol tank of the bike burst.

According to an Indian Express report, Level crossing accidents saw a 20 per cent jump in 2019. There were 1,788 level crossing accidents in 2019, up from 1,408 in 2018, according to NCRB data.