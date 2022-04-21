Viral Video: Needless to say, the rising prices of lemon and petrol is giving nightmares to the middle class. Quite unexpectedly, the prices of lemons have soared this year in many states, with one lemon costing anywhere between Rs 10 to 15. In addition, the middle class has also been troubled by the rising prices of petrol and diesel. In such a scenario, many shops have rolled out unique offers to attract customers. Now, a mobile shop owner from Varanasi has pasted posters outside his shop offering 1 liter of petrol free of cost if someone purchases a mobile worth 10,000. Not only this, if someone takes mobile accessories worth Rs 100 from his shop, then he will be given 2 lemons free.Also Read - Nimbu Ki Bali: 11 Lemons Sacrificed During 'Tantra Puja’ at Varanasi's Maa Adishakti Temple | Watch

Talking about the offer, the shopkeeper said, ”Those who need mobile phone or want to purchase things like tempered glass, phone cover etc, they are thinking that why not take advantage of this offer. We have been receiving amazing responses on this offer and customers are also happy.”

A customer said, ‘This offer is very good for us. Buy mobile, and take petrol and lemons free.”

Experts said that the rise in prices of lemons can be attributed to the setback in lemon cultivation owing to unseasonal rains. As the prices rise, the lemon has also now found a place on the expensive wedding gift list. Recently, a groom in Gujarat’s Rajkot was gifted lemons as a wedding gift from his friends and relatives during one of his wedding ceremonies.