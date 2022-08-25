Viral Video Today: It feels like we’re in the world of ‘Cars’ – the hit animated film where cars, trucks and other vehicles have their own lives and express emotions. Why? Because an Indian truck was seen looking rather depressed while driving down a road. The reason being that the truck was playing an emotional Bollywood song on its horn.Also Read - Viral Video: IndiGo Pilot Makes Announcement In Punjabi-English Mix, Internet Says 'Amazing Job Sardar Ji' | Watch

The sight was caught by some guys who were standing at the side of a road and clicking selfies. The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'sohailkhan6367ff' with the following text: "When the truck got emotional". It has now gone viral with nearly 3 million views and 348k likes. The song being played by the truck horn in the video is 'Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahi Mujhe Chod Ke…' from the 1996 film Raja Hindustani starring Aamir Khan and Karishma Kapoor. It was sung by legendary singers Alka Yagnik, Sapna Awasthi, and Udit Narayan.

Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis saying it seems like the truck driver is heartbroken. "Truck has also emotions," an Instagram user commented. "Apne pardeshi ko lane ja raha hai," another user wrote. "Truck is goin' to India's got talent," a third user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soahil Khan (@sohailkhan6367ff)

LOL! What a sad truck.