After the embarrassing ‘melting man’ episode last month, more awkwardness and hilarity was in store as US President’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani was caught on camera, farting during a voter fraud hearing in Michigan. Also Read - Wow! Major Breakthrough As NASA Astronaut Grows Radishes In Space Under Microgravity | Watch Video

Responding to Rep. Darrin Camilleri’s claim that federal prosecutors had found no evidence of election fraud, Giuliani said, “The answer that I gave you was that they didn’t bother to interview a single witness.” Exactly at that moment, a big and loud fart sound could be heard, prompting a ‘what just happened’ reaction from the woman sitting next to him. Turns out the woman is another attorney named Jenna Ellis who has been assisting Giuliani in the legal battle. Also Read - US Judge Strikes Down Trump's H1-B Rules on Higher Wage, Added Curbs

HuffPost reporter Ryan Reilly shared the video on Twitter on Wednesday night and it has since gone viral on social media. Many also noticed the side-eye glance Ellis gave while hearing the fart noise. Also Read - 'I'll See You in Four Years', Says US President Donald Trump Suggesting 2024 Presidential Bid

Check out the video and reactions here:

Ok, shut it all down. Rudy Giuliani just farted. Check out the side-eye from the girl seated next to him the second it happens. You can’t write it… pic.twitter.com/tDCB4IDFdP — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 3, 2020

Rudy Giuliani lets a hot fart rip while spewing lies in insane Michigan testimony. pic.twitter.com/jo0pM2w0p8 — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) December 3, 2020