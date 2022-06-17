Viral Video Today: Residents of an area in Cincinnati, Ohio were left terrified and confused when they saw clouds moving towards their houses like giant tsunami waves. The wave-like cloud formation moving in the sky was giving the impression that the area was getting engulfed by a tsunami.Also Read - Viral Video: 64-Year-Old Kerala Man Juggles Football Like A Pro, Leaves The Internet Impressed | Watch

The mesmerising footage originally went viral on Reddit and is now being shared on all social media platforms. The caption of the Reddit post read, “I was under the impression it was a tsunami I’ve never seen clouds like this before.” On Reddit, the post has received 100k upvotes while on Twitter it has garnered over 804k views. Also Read - Viral Video: Hummingbird Changes Colour With Every Turn of Head, Wows Netizens. Watch

The unusual weather phenomenon is known as rolling clouds or arcus clouds. According to Met Office, rolling clouds are typically associated with powerful thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, heavy rain or hail showers as well as thunder and lightning. Also Read - Mermaid Goes Into Ocean, Netizens Laugh Off Fake Viral Video Saying Yeh Jalpari Nahi Jalpara Hai. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Viewers were left in awe of the tsunami-like clouds and some users who have seen them before shared their experiences in comments. “I saw clouds like this once while driving, came around a bend and slammed on my brakes because it legitimately looked like a huge wave was about to crash down on us,” a user wrote. “It was incredible, really beautiful after I understood I wasn’t about to die,” another user commented.

