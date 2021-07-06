New Delhi: Just a day after pictures and videos of crowded streets in Himachal’s Shimla and Manali went viral on social media, a video of a little kid asking passersby to wear masks on the streets of Dharamshala has taken the internet by storm. The video of the little kid standing bare feet but wearing a mask is being widely shared across social media platforms. The viral video was first shared on Instagram by a page named Dharmshala Local and has also been shared by popular pages like So Delhi, Bizarre India, We Uttarakhand and many more. Also Read - 'Ready To Appear Before UP Police Within 24 Hours If...': Twitter India Chief Tells Karnataka HC

The short viral video is being shared with the caption, “This little kid was seen on the streets of Dharmshala, asking people to wear mask.

He doesn’t even have shoes to wear. See the smirking faces of these people. Who is educated and who is uneducated here?” Also Read - Govt Warns of Imposing Restrictions Again As Travellers to Hill Stations Violate Covid Safety Protocols

WATCH: Also Read - 'Manali Can Wait, Virus Won't': Govt Reacts After Viral Pictures of Tourist Rush in Hills Spark Fears of 3rd Wave

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharamshala Triund Mcleodganj™ (@dharamshalalocal)

In the video, the child wearing a white shirt and grey pants and a mask can be seen standing on a busy market street uphill. He has a yellow stick-like object in one hand and he can be seen holding a bottle of juice on the other. As people passed by him he can be heard saying, “Tumlogon ka mask kaha hai? Bina Mask k ghum rahe ho? Mask peheno dono. (Where are your masks? You’re roaming around without wearing masks? Wear a mask.)“. As the little boy kept standing and asking people about their masks, one lady can be heard asking, “Accha, tum police wala ho? (So, you’re a policeman?)”. The boy can also be seen hitting people playfully with the yellow stick-like object for not wearing their masks.