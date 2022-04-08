You might have come across videos of people breaking eggs in the ocean to see what happens. But have you seen a famous chef show off his skills underwater? Maybe not yet. TikTok sensation and Turkish celebrity chef Ozdemir, also known as CZN Burak, recently posted a video on his Instagram where he can be seen perfectly slicing cucumbers while he was submerged underwater.Also Read - Viral Video: Lost Leopard Cubs Rescued and Reunited With Their Mother in Maharashtra. Watch

The video has stunned the internet and it has gone crazy viral. The clip has received over 23.3 million views and 2.9 million likes.

The viral video shows Ozdemir balancing a chopping on his knees as he skillfully chops a cucumber with a sharp knife in super speed, without hurting his fingers. He then picks up a thin slice of cucumber that was floating near his face and shows the camera how perfect it is. He completed the task with a big smile on his face.

To say that the video impressed the internet would be an understatement. Netizens were amazed at the Turkish chef’s mad skills and couldn’t get over how well he chopped a vegetable under the water.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak)

Amazing wasn’t it?