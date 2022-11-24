Turkish Ice Cream Seller Leaves Little Desi Girl Crying And Fuming. Viral Video Will Make You LOL

This kid has had enough of this vendor’s games, she just really wants to eat his ice cream and doesn’t have the patience for being pranked.

VIRAL VIDEO OF LITTLE GIRL GIVING DEATH STARE TO TURKISH ICE CREAM SELLER

Funny Video Today: You might have seen several Turkish ice cream vendors who prank customers by not giving them the ice cream cone until the customer is frustrated. Turkish ice cream is a hit among children who really enjoy being pranked by the ice cream man who keeps snatching the cone from their hand instead of easily handing it to them. However, this kid has had enough of this vendor’s games, she just really wants to eat his ice cream and doesn’t have the patience for being pranked.

The hilarious clip shows a little girl wearing a pink lehenga standing in front of the Turkish ice cream vendor’s stand at an Indian wedding. As soon as the man pranks the girl by giving her the ice cream and she’s about to grab li it, the seller snatches it away from her, leaving her in tears. The girl looks so betrayed and hurt that someone would snatch her ice cream that she starts crying. She keeps trying to grab the cone, but the vendor continues with his games.

This makes the adorable girl furious and she throws the empty cone at him angrily that he left in her hand. The girl’s father and other people couldn’t help but laugh at her reaction on trying Turkish ice cream the first time. The girl gets so mad at the ice cream man that she literally starts fuming while crying and keeps trying to snatch her cone back. When the girl finally gets her ice cream, her father has her in his arms and is trying to console her.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LITTLE GIRL GIVING DEATH STARE TO TURKISH ICE CREAM SELLER:

The clip shared on Twitter has gone viral with more than 128k views and 4,700 likes. “Why are you troubling the poor thing,” the user who tweeted the video wrote, along with laughing emojis. Netizens were left in hysterics after watching the girl get angry at the ice cream seller in such a funny way. “Arre itna naa satao pyaari bachchi ko. Khuda ki khushi bhi bachchon ki muskaan mein hi basti hai,” a user commented. “Kan ke niche dena chahiye…..sari magic nikal jayegi,” another user wrote. “O so cute baby,” a third user wrote.

