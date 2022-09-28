Viral Video: Popular Turkish singer Melek Mosso cut her hair during a live performance to express solidarity with anti-hijab protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. In a musical concert held earlier this month, the artist cut her hair on stage, signaling her support towards anti-hijab protesters. As she cut her hair, the audience applauded her and cheered for her.Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Dance Crew & Nora Fatehi Groove to Manike, Internet Can't Get Enough | Watch

Notably, 22-year-old Amini was arrested by the morality police of Iran over not wearing her hijab properly. According to her family, she was beaten up in police custody following which she died. According to Reuters, Amini fell into a coma following her detention by morality police enforcing Iran's strict hijab rules. The police say she died of a heart attack and was not mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account.

WATCH VIDEO: TURKISH SINGER CUTS HAIR ON STAGE TO SUPPORT ANTI-HIJAB PROTESTS IN IRAN

ملک موسو @MelekMosso خواننده ترک در همدری‌ و حمایت از زنان ایران و معترضان، موهایش را روی صحنه برید#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/belwBSz0JK — Sima Sabet | سیما ثابت (@Sima_Sabet) September 26, 2022

The singer had earlier tweeted in support of the women in Iran and said, “I am with my sisters in Iran in their rightful resistance.” She added, uploading an image of a hair-created flag, and wrote, “Men who do not leave them alone 👏🏾 Women will make this world beautiful 🌹 Equal and free world for all ✊🏽 #Mahsa_Amini”

İran’daki kızkardeşlerim haklı direnişlerinde yanlarındayım. Onları yalnız bırakmayan erkeklerin de 👏🏾 Bu dünyayı kadınlar güzelleştirecek🌹 Herkes için eşit ve özgür dünya ✊🏽 #Mahsa_Amini pic.twitter.com/oJcmzJneVf — Melek Mosso (@MelekMosso) September 21, 2022

Amini’s death sparked protests by Iranians on social media and on the streets, with several women cutting off their hair and taking off their hijab as a mark of protest. More than 75 people have died in Iran’s crackdown as the protests entered their eleventh day on Tuesday, AFP reported.