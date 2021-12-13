Viral Video: Ever since the pandemic, dance challenges have taken the internet by storm and social media is filled with videos of people showcasing their dance moves. One such dance challenge is ‘Lazy Lad’ challenge that started a while back on Instagram and there are many such reel videos on Instagram with people dancing on the Vidya Balan song. Now, popular TV actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani has also joined the trend and her video has gone viral.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Aunty Grooves to 'Lazy Lad', Delights Internet With Her Thumkas | Watch

The video shows Jannat dressed in a red saree and nailing the hooksteps of the challenge. “Are you too obsessing over this song and dance?” Jannat captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

Notably, the song Lazy Lad is from the 2013 movie Ghanchakkar starring Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan. The song was sung by Richa Sharma and the music was composed by Amit Trivedi.

Jannat’s video has gone viral, with more than over 17 million views and 1,780,580 likes so far. Social media users loved her dance and filled the comments section with love, fire and heart emojis, applauding her effortless and perfect moves.

”Looking so pretty”, wrote one user, while another commented, ”Lovely’. A third wrote, ”killer expressions.”