Dozens of Twitter users are demanding a boycott of the news channel 'TV9Telugu' and its anchor Devi Nagavalli. The hashtags #BoycottTV9, #BanTV9Telugu, #BANAnchorDevi, and #bandevinagavalli were trending on Twitter on May 6 evening. The social media platform is also buzzing with support for Telugu actor Vishwak Sen who was asked to leave the show by TV9 news anchor Devi. The hashtag #WeSupportVishwaksen was also among the trends in India on Friday evening. Here's why.
A clip from the show is going viral where the anchor can be seen asking Vishwak Sen to get out of her studio. After the anchor called Sen depressed and crazy, he called her out for attacking him personally. He could be seen pointing a finger at her and saying, "So, you don't have the right to attack me personally. So, you better mind your tongue and not call me the depressed person or paagal Sen. You understand."
In response to his outburst, the anchor tells him to leave. "You can get out of my studio. Just get out of the studio." This made the actor even angrier and he can be heard telling her that they were the ones who invited him to the show and now they're asking him to get out.
“You f****g..you guys called me,” Sen says as he gets up from his chair intending to leave. The anchor then yells at him, “GET OUT! … Just get out of my studio”. While the video has received thousands of views and is being reposted a lot, the channel is taking down the clips citing copyright violation. Here’s a clip reshared by a Twitter user:
Twitter users were outraged at the way the situation transpired between the two and the way the actor was asked to leave by the anchor. Many netizens called the TV anchor unprofessional, saying she didn’t have a right to call him depressed or ‘pagal’ (crazy). Here’s how the Twitterati reacted to the controversy in support of Vishwak Sen:
What do you think of the incident?