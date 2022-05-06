Dozens of Twitter users are demanding a boycott of the news channel ‘TV9Telugu’ and its anchor Devi Nagavalli. The hashtags #BoycottTV9, #BanTV9Telugu, #BANAnchorDevi, and #bandevinagavalli were trending on Twitter on May 6 evening. The social media platform is also buzzing with support for Telugu actor Vishwak Sen who was asked to leave the show by TV9 news anchor Devi. The hashtag #WeSupportVishwaksen was also among the trends in India on Friday evening. Here’s why.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Journalist's Dramatic Reporting in Ukraine Inspires Twitter to Create Hilarious Rap Edits. Watch

A clip from the show is going viral where the anchor can be seen asking Vishwak Sen to get out of her studio. After the anchor called Sen depressed and crazy, he called her out for attacking him personally. He could be seen pointing a finger at her and saying, "So, you don't have the right to attack me personally. So, you better mind your tongue and not call me the depressed person or paagal Sen. You understand."

In response to his outburst, the anchor tells him to leave. "You can get out of my studio. Just get out of the studio." This made the actor even angrier and he can be heard telling her that they were the ones who invited him to the show and now they're asking him to get out.

“You f****g..you guys called me,” Sen says as he gets up from his chair intending to leave. The anchor then yells at him, “GET OUT! … Just get out of my studio”. While the video has received thousands of views and is being reposted a lot, the channel is taking down the clips citing copyright violation. Here’s a clip reshared by a Twitter user:

Is this called Journalism?

The behaviour of the female anchor is utterly disgusting! She invited him, abused him personally & then asked him to get out. Utter disrespect!@TV9Telugu #BANAnchorDevi. pic.twitter.com/bXk20mKdCe — Gender Inequal INDIA (@IndiaGender) May 4, 2022

Twitter users were outraged at the way the situation transpired between the two and the way the actor was asked to leave by the anchor. Many netizens called the TV anchor unprofessional, saying she didn’t have a right to call him depressed or ‘pagal’ (crazy). Here’s how the Twitterati reacted to the controversy in support of Vishwak Sen:

TV9 Devi lost completely. She called Viswaksen Mentally ill, then he condemned the words. So, she shouted and thrown him out the debate. @VishwakSenActor We are supporting Viswaksen. Devi Nagavalli must apologise to Viswak Sen @TV9Telugu pic.twitter.com/P14QmfKruA — Censor Reports 💎 (@CensorReports) May 2, 2022

This is bad behaviour by @TV9Telugu anchor. I bet that guy didn’t come there of his own accord. You invited him right? https://t.co/HUxZsonKPu — Kaushal S Inamdar| कौशल इनामदार (@ksinamdar) May 2, 2022

The guy is right. She doesn't have right to call him names. And he took stand for himself. And if she didn't like his views or words she could have asked him to leave in polite way. What tf is get out? People should boycott this channel. — पांडेय जी పాండే జి ಪಾಂಡೆ ಜಿ (@me_as_pm) May 2, 2022

All that the guy was asking for is – no one has the right to call him depressed and mad. The anchor then asks him to get out of her studio. Her studio? Do you support this @TV9Telugu ? Would like to hear ur views. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 2, 2022

The man was standing up for his own dignity. She has no right to call him depressed. And when she could not accept her mistake, she asks him to get out. Such an inflated and fragile ego she has. — Nambi VP (@VpNambi) May 2, 2022

@TV9Telugu anchors think they can call anyone depressed/pagal and intimidate them. The anchor is arrogant and unprofessional. Black mark in journalism.#GenderEquality #SpeakUpMen https://t.co/E6AeAEkZNR — HUMAN (@tathasthuu) May 2, 2022

What do you think of the incident?