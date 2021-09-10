Viral Video: It’s a well-known fact that Indian TV serials have a patchy relationship with sense and logic, and are overtly melodramatic. Whether it was Gopi Bahu washing a laptop or Simar turning into a ‘makkhi’, we have come across bizarre TV plots and scenes, which has made us both laugh and cringe. Another such funny TV scene is going viral on Twitter showing a groom swallowing a cockroach along with his milk on wedding night!Also Read - Viral Video: Drunk Model Kicks & Damages Army Vehicle in Gwalior, Creates Ruckus | Watch

The hilarious scene which is from a serial named ‘Dil Se Di Dua….Saubhagyavati Bhava?’, shows the groom, played by actor Karanvir Bohra getting intimate with his bride, played by Sriti Jha. Just then, a cockroach is seen crawling up the bride’s shoulder, making her scared. The husband then picks up the insect and tries to crush it, however the bride stops him. He then thinks of another revenge plan by putting the cockroach in the glass of milk and gulps its down. After drinking the milk, the husband lets out a small satisfied burp, leaving the bride stunned who subsequently faints.

A Twitter user shared the hilarious clip with the caption, ‘Ye Kya Dekh Li Maine?’

Watch the video here:

bc ye kya dekh li mene 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qMETQEoYaf — butterscotchwh0r3 (@kendallsiimpp) September 7, 2021

The video is going viral, and has accumulated over 55,000 views, 1317 likes and more than 600 retweets so far. Twitter is overflowing with hilarious comments, while many people said they were left speechless.

One user said, ‘What the hell is this even,” while another wrote, ”How can I unsee this.” See other reactions:

Just how high were they when they filmed this😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/jnf0ezujFX — Banzito🌈❤️//Vii Stan acc (@Chickorita124) September 8, 2021

What the hell is this even?!😂😭 https://t.co/meTabDEyto — Niyati Dedhia (@NiyatiDedhia) September 8, 2021

His khatron ke Khiladi audition — Sarcastic Gary (@gauravsharmapr9) September 7, 2021

In a similar hilarious scene, a man was seen aiming to break a piece of moon to win over his lady love in ‘chand ka tukda’ challenge in mythical show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

What do you think?