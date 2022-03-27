Astonishing photos and videos of the birth of twin girls are going viral which is said to be a very rare event that occurs only in “one-in-80,000” births. A baby twin girl was born via cesarean section with the amniotic sac still intact at a hospital in Spain’s eastern Valencia on March 23.Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Falls in Love At First Sight With Cat, Tries to Kiss Her. Watch

The rare birth is known as ‘veiled birth’ but it is also called ‘mermaid or ‘en caul’ birth. It takes place when the baby comes out still inside an intact amniotic sac, which usually ruptures when a woman goes into labour. Also Read - Viral Video: Whole School Erupts in Cheers For Blind Girl As She Scores in Basketball Game. Watch

The amniotic sac is the sac in which the embryo and later fetus develop in amniotes. It is a thin but tough transparent pair of membranes that holds a developing embryo (and later fetus) until shortly before birth. When the water breaks, it means the amniotic sac ruptures. However, in this case, the water remained intact. Also Read - Viral Video: Smart Dog Saves Boy From Falling Into Pond, Gets His Ball Back. Watch

The medical team that carried out the C-section delivery was led by gynecologist and obstetrician Ana Teijelo. Teijelo said the delivery was the first veiled cesarean section she had seen in her career.

En caul births are rare and usually happen during caesareans. They are often used for twin births but also occur in vaginal births.

“It happens about once every 80,000 deliveries and today our students have had a 10-out-of-10 day. The twins when they were born were extremely well,” she said.

See the viral video and photos that surfaced on Twitter here: