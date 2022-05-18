Viral Video: A video is going viral on social media showing a Twitter employee mocking Tesla CEO Elon Musk and even calling him mentally handicapped, “special”. Alex Martinez, identified as Twitter’s Lead Client Partner, was also recorded criticising Musk’s mission to reform the platform’s policies in favor of free speech. He was also not happy with Musk’s attempts to bring free speech back to the platform as he claimed advertisers were ‘freaking out’ over what it could mean for the social media giant.Also Read - Explained: What Are Twitter Bots, And Why Elon Musk Has A Problem With Them

“He has Asperger’s. So he’s special!” Martinez told an undercover Project Veritas journalist in a video released Tuesday. “You’re special needs! You’re literally special needs.” “So I can’t even take what you’re saying seriously,” Martinez added.

He continued saying, ”Well, right now we don’t make profit. So, it’s gonna say ideology, which is what’s led us into not being profitable. The rest of us who have been here, believe in something that’s good for the planet and not just to give people free speech”. Cause again, like these people (Twitter employees) really do believe in what we’re doing. There are the policies we (Twitter) put in place for misinformation or mislabeling media or whatever. Why do you think this should be taken down? Those are the questions they’re going to ask him (Elon Musk). And it’s going to be hard for him (Elon Musk) to be like, ‘uh, because people should make their own decision'”.

Watch the video here:

Twitter executive calling Elon Musk mentally handicapped, "special" and saying he has "aspergers." This Twitter exec goes on to say that Twitter is "not here to give people free speech" @elonmusk is going to want to see this one too…pic.twitter.com/dQZamaLiC8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2022

Musk reacted to the comments and tweeted, “Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s …”

Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

In another video shared by Journalist Benny Johnson, a Twitter Senior Engineer can be seen saying that “Twitter Does Not Believe in Free Speech”. Senior engineer Siru Murugesan was recorded saying the company culture is extremely far left where workers are ‘commie as f**k’ and they ‘hate, hate, hate’ Musk’s $44billion takeover. He added that the people working at Twitter also had to change their personal views to adjust to the prevailing atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s Twitter deal has hit a roadblock as he is not convinced by Twitter’s claim that fewer than 5% of the accounts on the social media platform are fake or spam.