New Delhi: With wedding season going in full swing across the country, many funny and dramatic stories, as well as funny and interesting videos of brides and grooms, are coming to the fore these days. Now, amid all this, a video of two dogs dressed just like an Indian bride and groom is going viral on social media platforms. The video was shared by an Instagram page named 24_birds_animals with various hashtags like "#dog #nice #trading #amazing #super #funny #animals #marrage #photography" as it didn't have any caption. Indeed, the video itself explains it all and doesn't need a caption. Soon after it was shared on the social media platform, it went viral and netizens are totally amused by it.

In the viral video, one can see how the female dog has been decked up bindi on its forehead, a wig and jhumkas(earrings) on its ear. The bride dog also has a dupatta(scarf) placed like a ghoongat (veil) on its head. Meanwhile, the male dog can be seen wearing a pagdi (turban) on its head along with garland and other decorative items around its neck. The viral video has garnered 46K views, nearly 1000 likes and many comments.