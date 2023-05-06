Two Elephants Get Into Fierce Fight And It Is Really Frightening: Watch

Home

Animals too get into conflicts, within their own species as well as inter-species.

Both elephants seem determined to give tough competition to each other.

Conflicts are a part of our daily lives, whether they are between individuals, groups, or within the family. In fact, conflicts go much beyond the human realm. Animals too get into conflicts, within their own species as well as inter-species.

A video of a fierce fight between two elephants has been going viral on social media. Both elephants have long tusks and seem determined to give tough competition to each other.

The video is shared on Twitter by Saket Badola IFS @Saket_Badola with the caption, “Clash of Titans !! VC: WA forward @rameshpandeyifs @susantananda3”.

Usually, these kinds of duels or fights take place between the adult males of the species to assert their domination over the herd or pride. The winning male gets to rule the group and mate with the females.

Blue Tick @shellyr86865865: Majestic but terrifying at the same time.

Dayaline Sivakumar @pinArTa_Therapy: What would they fight about 🤔

Princi @ManjulSmita: Don’t fight guys🤣 Fighting is not a good thing 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Vijay Rajyashree @VRajyashree: They too fight with each other.. Ohhh God!

VD VijayDash @VD_VijayDash: Plz do not fight,I love you both 🐘😌❤️

Such30 @such30: Someone took a grt video..with angles…fast camera work

tushar shah @tushars45782562: Good morning

tushar shah @tushars45782562: Nice video

Shiva Prasad @begoorbps: Clash of titans, correct discription 😀👌🏾👍

Shagun Mehra @shagunmehra_: Unfortunately only one will win 🐘

Sivakumar @kssivakumar: Where’s the Referee…

Odisha Khabar @Odia_Haalchal: When elephants fight, it’s the grass that suffers and the bush that feels it. – African proverb

#सत्यसारथी – नरेंद्र🤚@SATYASAARTHI: This is not a clash, it is a game of love.

Sushil Bhosle @SushilBhosle4: This reminds me “How man is miniscule compared to……

