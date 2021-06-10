We humans often get curious when we spot a new species of a bird, animal, or insect and the same is the case with other animals. Even animals become alert when they see a new creature around them. Most of the time animals have a nature to attack if they see something unusual but at times they even get fascinated by it. In a similar case, a video of a silverback gorilla and its son closely observing a caterpillar has gone viral on social media. The video shows the gorilla duo spotting a caterpillar crawling around in their enclosure which immediately caught their attention. The video has gone viral after it was posted by a user named Buitengebieden with the caption, “Dad and son watching a caterpillar”. Also Read - People With Heart Diseases at Higher Risk of Contracting Severe Covid-19; Dr. Thangaraj Paul Ramesh Explains

Dad and son watching a caterpillar..

The 44-second video clip shows a silverback gorilla, along with its son, closely observing a caterpillar walking near them. For the first few seconds, they stare at the caterpillar without moving. In the next few seconds, you can see the baby gorilla moves even closer to get a better view of the caterpillar. And towards the end of the video, the daddy gorilla flicks the caterpillar lightly and starts looking at it again.

The viral video has garnered over 81K views and thousands of likes and retweets. Watching the amazing video, netizens have posted comments like, “Exactly like my granddaughter watching a bug in the garden”, “Careful observation of an unidentified crawling object”, “Seeing intelligence in animals in fascinating” and many more.