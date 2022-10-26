Ghaziabad: A dispute allegedly broke out between two groups over bursting crackers in Ghaziabad. The brawl turned ugly after a person, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with women and others at a residential society. The video is said to be from Nandgram area in Ghaziabad’s Rajnagar Extension. A video of a clash between the two groups has surfaced on social media and is going viral.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

TWO GROUPS CLASH AFTER DISPUTE OVER BURSTING CRACKERS: WATCH VIDEO

It is alleged that a man named Gaurav Tyagi, under the influence of alcohol, on Diwali night misbehaved with women and other people during an argument over bursting crackers, which triggered a physical clash between the two groups. The video of the incident has gone viral, after which the police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter. Also Read - Viral Video: Lions Fight Each Other While Eating Buffalo Then This Shocking Thing Happens. Watch

Many residents of Delhi-NCR defied a firecracker ban on Diwali on Monday, as the noise from high-intensity firecrackers could be heard going off on the ground or mid-air. Delhi authorities in September had imposed a ban on their sale, use and production till January 1 to prevent the city’s air quality from worsening in winter.

