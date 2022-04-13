Snake Video Viral: Snakes often sneak into farms and chicken coops and kill chicks or eat the chicken eggs. Snakes occasionally also kill adult chickens but they aren’t able to digest them. However, snakes will kill an adult chicken to eat it or as a means to access its chicks. A video is going viral on social media where two snakes in captivity are being fed one chick each.Also Read - Viral Video: Giant Snake Skeleton Spotted in France on Google Maps. Is It Real? Watch.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page ‘snake._.world’ a few days ago and it has received 1,685 likes so far. As the video starts, you can see two snakes on a carpet grabbing a chick each in their mouths. As the video proceeds, the snake on the right seems to be greedy for a double meal and takes both the chick in its mouth and drags them away. The other snake could then be seen going after its chick to get its meal back. Also Read - Viral Video: Snake Rescuer Gives King Cobra Drink of Water From Sprite Bottle. Watch

However, in the end, the snake sees how tightly the other snake has gripped the chicks and won’t let them go. The hungry snake then gives up and goes away. Also Read - Naag Naagin Dance? Video of Two Snakes Twirling Around Each Other Goes Viral | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐍SNAKE WORLD🐍 (@snake._.world)

What are your thoughts on this video?