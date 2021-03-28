A video of two langurs running towards each other and hugging tight in the middle of a road is making rounds on the internet and netizens are loving it. The video totally reminds us of meeting our friends after the months long lockdown period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This viral video of the langurs running towards each other from opposite ends of the road actually looks like a scene from a Bollywood movie when the hero and the heroine finally gets to meet each other after a long time of separation. Also Read - Here’s Why Pregnant Women Should Avoid Caffeine Intake

The few seconds long video which is being widely shared across social media platforms by netizens, shows both the langurs embracing each other as if they were separated for many years.

Watch the video:

Such cute, funny and adorable animal videos are said to be very stress relieving, and we assure this viral video of the langurs running to hug each other is the best thing you will watch on the internet today.