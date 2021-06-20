New Delhi: A video of two monkeys playfully scaling down a building’s exterior wall is going crazily viral on social media and netizens are absolutely loving it. The video went viral after it was shared on Twitter by business tycoon Harsh Goenka with the caption, “There are simple things in life you see and they light up your day”. The video shows the two monkeys climbing down the building like a pro just with the support of grabbing the wall by their feet. The video has amused social media users to its core and someone even commented, “These monkeys have gone through some hardcore firefighter training”. Also Read - Already Married 5 Times Without Divorce, Man Arrested for Attempting 6th Marriage

There are simple things in life you see and they light up your day….. pic.twitter.com/ceciyhKTox — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 19, 2021

The video shared by Goenka has garnered nearly 90K views and over 5K likes. The same 10-second video was also shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle with the caption, “Life is so simple, We only make it complicated.”

Earlier in the day, another video of a monkey hitching a ride on the Delhi metro and sitting beside passengers also went viral across social media platforms. The monkey, seen in the video, was roaming inside a coach of a Delhi Metro train. The video surfaced on Twitter on Saturday. The video clip showed the monkey first roaming around in the carriage and eventually settling on a seat next to a commuter. In the video of the purported incident, a person can be heard saying Yamuna Bank Station, which falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.