Viral Video Today: You might have heard that 'peacocks dance if it rains', which isn't true. Peacocks don't dance because it's raining but to attract a mate. This saying is famous because the mating season of peacocks coincides with the monsoon. So, peacocks just open up their feathers or sometimes dance to attract peahens to mate. When the peahen observes a peacock spreading his feathers, she chooses whether he's a suitable mate for her.

A magnificent sight of two peacocks opening their feathers at the same time is going viral. The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'yourlifenature'. The reel has received a whopping 30 million views and 960k likes.

The video shows several beautiful peafowls in a large cage. A blue peacock, like the Indian peafowl, starts dancing as he opens his feathers on seeing a blue peahen in front of him. A second later, a white peacock notices a white peahen in front of him and spreads his feathers wide. The video completely wowed netizens who said the majestic view made their day.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yourlifenature (@yourlifenature)

Wasn’t that stunning?!