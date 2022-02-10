Guwahati: Two Royal Bengal tiger cubs were born at the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati, raising the population of the animal there to nine. Tigress Kazi gave birth to the two cubs on February 3 and the mother and the babies are fine, DFO-Zoo Dr Ashwini Kumar said. Kazi had also earlier given birth to two cubs in August 2020 and they were named Sultan and Suresh.Also Read - Viral Video: Ranu Mondal Dances to Allu Arjun’s Srivalli, Fails to Get The Steps Right | Watch

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to share adorable photographs of the cubs. “Proud moment for us as tigress Kazi has been blessed with 2 Royal Bengal cubs at Assam State Zoo, Guwahati on Feb 3, 2:30 pm, taking the number of tigers here to 9. We’re committed to the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi of nurturing tiger-friendly ecosystem,” Sarma tweeted.

See the pictures here:

Reuters also shared a video of the cubs:

Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has been requested by the zoo authorities to name the newborn cubs. Meanwhile, he shared the CCTV footage of tigress Kazi resting with the cubs. Heaters were placed outside their cage and adequate dry straw inside the enclosure to protect them from the cold weather.

“Footage-Our two new cute guests resting comfortably in their mother’s lap at @assamzoo.We are taking utmost care of Royal Bengal Tigress Kazi & her two new cubs with proper hygiene & food to ensure their good health & safety,” Suklabaidya tweeted.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Amit Sahai, said Kazi was being provided with a nutritious diet. With the arrival of the new inmates, the zoo would be able to attract more visitors now, he said.