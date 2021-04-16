Pasadena: Two small but fearless terriers managed to chase an unexpected intruder–a big bear out of a home in California, the video of which is going viral on social media. The incident caught on home surveillance camera, shows the curious bear entering the home through the patio and sniffing around the kitchen. As it wonders and looks at things, the family’s pets— two terrier dogs —come running out of nowhere and bark aloud. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Dances to Namo Namo Ji Shankara, Netizens Love it | Watch

The tiny dogs are seen aggressively barking at the bear and chasing it from the home. The video ends with the bear running out of the house after being scared of the two tough pups. Meanwhile, home owner, Deedee Mueller who was taking a nap, was woken up with the sudden barks and figured something was up.

“I was taking a nap in the [living room], our kitchen and [dining] room doors were both open for fresh air and easy for the doggies to go in and out,” the house owner DeeDee Mueller explained on Facebook. It was only later that she checked the security footage and got to know what really happened. “A young bear wondered into the house but Squirt and Mei Mei said, ‘HELL NO, get out of our house!,” she wrote on Facebook. Bear season officially started in our neighborhood. A young bear wondered into the house but Squirt and Mei Mei said, “HELL NO, get out of our house!” 💪💪 Posted by Deedee Mueller on Saturday, 10 April 2021 On YouTube, Mueller wrote, “Young bear visited our Pasadena hillside home and ventured into the house through open kitchen door. Our two small terriers Squirt and Mei Mei said NO.”

Watch the video:

According to a report from ABC7, Mueller reported that she and her husband “saw actually a trail of urine. So clearly, the bear was nervous.” After the video went viral, people were quite amused to see how the two tiny pups were not afraid of the large bear.