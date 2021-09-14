Bhubaneswar: A video showing two wild bears running around and playing with a football is going crazily viral on social media and netizens are totally enjoying the match between the two. In the video, first shared by news agency ANI on their Twitter handle, one can see the two bears in a forest and as soon as they spotted the football, they started playing with it and chasing it like a human being. The video was shot at Sukigaon in the Umarkot area of Odisha’s Nabarangpur district.Also Read - Viral Video: This Toddler's Excitement on Seeing a Pizza Will Totally Melt Your Heart | WATCH

The video was originally shot by the state’s forest department and was later shared with the news agency. Speaking to the agency, the District/Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) on Monday said, “It is an animal instinct. They examine and try to find out the nature of any object that they find for the first time.” Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Touch Each's Other Feet After Getting Married, Set Couple Goals | Watch

WATCH: Also Read - Viral Video: Football Fans Use American Flag to Save a Falling Cat at US Stadium | Watch

#WATCH | Two wild bears were seen playing football at Sukigaon in Umarkot area of Nabarangpur district, Odisha “It is an animal instinct. They examine & try to find out the nature of any object that they find for the first time,” the DFO said on Monday. (Video: Forest Dept) pic.twitter.com/c2YnVZqg7j — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

Within an hour of being shared on Twitter, the viral video of the bears has garnered over 24 K Views and people posted comments like, “when your CM invest in sports, even wild animals start playing”, “Innocent animals they are also enjoying”, “Next Olympic will be of Bears” and many more.