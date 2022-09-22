Viral Video: Two youths were beaten up by the guards of a hospital in Noida Sector 110 following a dispute over the parking of a car. The entire incident was recorded on a nearby CCTV and has now gone viral. In the 1 minute 10 second video it can be seen that the security guards of Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital assaulting the youths with iron rods.Also Read - Viral Video: Leopard Attacks Cyclist Near Kaziranga Park in Assam. Watch What Happens Next

The youths, reportedly, parked their car in the parking lot next to the cars outside the hospital. They were asked by the guards not to leave their car there, which sparked a fight.

After that, a few bouncers and security guards emerged from the hospital and allegedly began beating the youths with rods.

The hospital authorities however refused to talk in this regard.